MLB News: Tigers Retire 'Sweet Lou' Whitaker's Number

The Detroit Tigers have had very little to celebrate in 2022. The team has been awful, with an anemic offense and a starting rotation being held together with sticks and dried-out bubble gum.

However, none of that mattered on Saturday. 30,000 Tigers fans coming from all different walks of life flooded Comerica Park to witness a team legend finally get the respect he deserves.

The Tigers retired Lou Whitaker's jersey number prior to the team's 9-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. It was a celebration that was a long time coming.

Whitaker was the 1978 Rookie of the Year, a five-time All-Star, three-time Gold Glove award winner, and a World Series champion in 1984. He is considered one of the greatest second basemen of all time.