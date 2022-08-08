Sofia Vergara Stuns In Metallic Bikini Throwback

Sofia Vergara is a master at making a splash in a bikini! Whether lounging on a beach or swimming, the Modern Family alum isn't shy to flash her perfect skin and sexy curves. The Colombian native follows a workout regimen to stay in shape, so her beach body didn't come naturally. Sofia acknowledged that she dislikes working exercise but acknowledged its importance in an interview with SELF magazine in February 2017. However, This metallic bikini the Modern Family star donned a few months back set the temperature rising, and we love it!

Keep reading to find out more.

Queen Of Throwbacks

The Queen of Throwback posed seductively in front of a pool in the 1990s while wearing a stunning metallic gold bikini accentuating her shape to perfection. The beauty made the most of the glossy swimwear that left nothing to the imagination while showcasing her incredibly attractive curves with her sculpted arms, toned legs, and abs. The actress from Fading Gigolo had brighter, more golden blonde hair than the chocolate brown tresses she currently adorns.

Welcoming Summer In Style

In her "Hello Summer" post, Vergara wore a fiery one-piece in an animal design, with the high-cut waistline emphasizing her tiny and curvy hips. She bent over a couch with one hand on her straightened blonde hair and exposed her freshly shaved armpits. To prevent the sun from shining directly into her eyes, the actress added a wide-framed pair of black sunglasses to her ensemble.

Basking In Miami's Sun

Her most recent selfie is no exception, in which she flaunts her unaltered beauty while posing from a balcony with a breathtaking view.

She is displayed in the picture with her back to the camera, oval glasses on, a tie-dye strapless dress, her trademark long filthy blonde hair flawlessly straightened, and an incredibly brilliant tan. She exudes the greatest sense of calm, which was furthered by her caption, which read:

Nada como despertarse en el mar❤️❤️❤️❤️ U Miami.

Which means "nothing like waking up in the sea" in Spanish. Her co-star Heidi Klum hinted at an exciting reunion in the comments section as fans and famous people showered her with praise.

Family Time Out

On Thursday, Sofia Vergara was a sight in the most amazing orange two-piece ensemble as she headed out with her family. A beautiful maxi skirt and a strappy bralette top, both in the same orange color, were worn by America's Got Talent judge for the fun night out, which she documented on Instagram. A chic gold bangle was the star's choice of accessory.

