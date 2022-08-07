Christina Aguilera Is Colorful In Swimsuit

Christina Aguilera is arguably one of the preeminent voices of her generation, blessed with golden pipes that have resonated with audiences for over two decades.

Now 41 years old and a clear icon of her times, the pop star and songwriter is still branching off into other entertainment areas, testing her mettle in previously unforeseen ways.

Aside from being a true artistic talent, she is also known for her keen fashion sense and regularly posts on her Instagram account featuring her latest looks and the members that make up the glam squad that keeps her beat to the gods.

With more than 8.4 million followers on her Instagram, her biggest fans can expect to see a little bit of everything from the pop diva!

