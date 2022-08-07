Anna Kendrick Goes Vintage In Swimsuit

Anna Kendrick is one of Hollywood's most accomplished actresses. The Tony and Oscar-nominated multi-talent is still charging full speed ahead with her career on the silver screen and on television.

First making a name for herself in the Twilight franchise, she has since gone on to make a slew of blockbuster movies with some of the industry's biggest and most seasoned performers. Now considered a heavyweight in her own right, Kendrick has the kind of laidback, cool vibe that has endeared her to fans worldwide.

With 21.7 million followers on Instagram, the 36-year-old is recognized as a comedic actress who is equally adept at dramatic roles. Anna's versatility is her superpower!

