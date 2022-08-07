Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Split

Kete is over.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have called it quits, a source told Page Six. The SKIMS mogul and the Saturday Night Live alum date for nine months before splitting early last week due to distance and conflicting schedules.

“They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship,” the insider close to Kardashian explained.

Davidson is currently in Australia filming his latest movie, Wizards!, while Kardashian is in Los Angeles running her businesses and taking care of her children.