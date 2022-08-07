Miley Cyrus In Bikini Flaunts Tight Abs

Miley Cyrus with bangs and wavy hair.
Miley Cyrus is not only known for her impressive vocal range but also her incredible figure. The 29-year-old pop icon is always summer-ready with her bikini body.

To entertain her millions of fans on Instagram, Miley regularly serves jaw-dropping selfies that feature her toned physique. Despite the body shamers, Miley continues to rise to the top while celebrating her body with hot pics.

Tight Abs And Glowing Skin

It's always hot girl summer for Miley, who has a snap-worthy bikini body. The pop star treated her fans to a sizzling view of her washboard abs while lounging around on her carpet.

Sporting a tiny, green bikini, Miley captured a selfie at an angle, highlighting her physique and glowing skin. Her pierced navel was also on display, adding even more appeal to her summer look.

A Controversial Superstar

Miley Cyrus wearing a revealing metallic outfit.
Miley's relationship with the public has been a wild rollercoaster ride. The musical superstar faced several scandals, many of which stemmed from baring her body. In 2008, Miley's Vanity Fair cover, which showed the then 15-year-old Cyrus in a topless pose, received major backlash.

An apology soon followed: "I appreciate all the support of my fans and hope they understand that along the way I am going to make mistakes and I am not perfect. I never intended for any of this to happen, and I am truly sorry if I have disappointed anyone," Miley said in her statement.

Sorry Not Sorry

In the past, Miley said she felt comfortable posing in the photo that famed photographer Annie Leibovitz shot. But, ten years after the controversy, Miley rescinded her apology with a tweet showing how she felt about the whole thing.

The Hannah Montana star took to Twitter to say in all caps, "IM NOT SORRY" and "F--- You," embedding a photo of the New York Post news article about her near-nude cover.

Taking Care Of Herself

Controversies aside, Miley now lives by a healthier and more confident approach to her life. In her Bright Minded: Live with Miley series, she opened up to fellow Disney star Demi Lovato about the effects of body image and confidence on her mental health. Her advice for others is to just take care of yourself as much as possible.

"It's important not to beat ourselves up over getting nervous, over maybe not you know, eating perfectly, not working out perfectly. These are different, very scary times. And we've never been through anything like this in our lives so this is all new to everyone and it's ok. Be gentle with yourself. And just take care of yourself as much as possible."

