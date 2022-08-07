The New Orleans Saints felt they lacked depth at the linebacker position this offseason. To address this, the team searched the free agent market for help.

It seemed as if New Orleans found their answer in a former Saint. The team signed Kiko Alonso to a one-year deal. He hadn't played since 2019, the first time he was with the team.

However, Alonso won't suit up for the Saints this season. He actually won't suit up for any NFL team ever again. The veteran linebacker chose to retire one day after signing his contract with New Orleans on Saturday.