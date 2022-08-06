NBA Rumors: Suggested Trade Sends Donovan Mitchell To Hornets

The Utah Jazz have one of the NBA's top superstars in Donovan Mitchell. The partnership between player and team has led to some success but no championship.

The Jazz seem prepared to go into a massive fire sale. The team traded Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves in July. Other pieces on their roster, such as Patrick Beverley and Jordan Clarkson, are sure to attract interest from around the league.

Of course, the Jazz's biggest trade chip at their disposal is Mitchell. Trade rumors surrounding the superstar have run rampant this offseason and show no signs of slowing down any time soon.

One trade suggestion from Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey has Mitchell going to the Charlotte Hornets.