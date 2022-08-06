NBA Rumors: Suggested Trade Sends Donovan Mitchell To Hornets

Donovan Mitchell
Wikimedia | Frenchieinportland

Sports
Tristin McKinstry

The Utah Jazz have one of the NBA's top superstars in Donovan Mitchell. The partnership between player and team has led to some success but no championship.

The Jazz seem prepared to go into a massive fire sale. The team traded Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves in July. Other pieces on their roster, such as Patrick Beverley and Jordan Clarkson, are sure to attract interest from around the league.

Of course, the Jazz's biggest trade chip at their disposal is Mitchell. Trade rumors surrounding the superstar have run rampant this offseason and show no signs of slowing down any time soon.

One trade suggestion from Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey has Mitchell going to the Charlotte Hornets.

The Latest

Hilary Duff, Ashley Tisdale, And Meghan Trainor Have A BFF Getaway

Couple Arrested In 2010 Murder Of 19-Year-Old Man

Here's How Halle Berry Maintains Her Incredible Physique

Kelly Ripa Copes With Empty Nester Syndrome With Throwback Family Photos

'My Twenties Were A Journey Through Good, Hard, And Beautiful Moments': Selena Writes

The Proposal

Donovan Mitchell
Shutterstock | 842245

Bailey's trade proposal is as follows. The Hornets receive Mitchell, who would pair nicely with LaMelo Ball as the team's big duo.

The Jazz, meanwhile, would receive Terry Rozier, James Bouknight, a 2023 first-round pick, a 2025 first-round pick, a 2027 first-round pick, and a 2029 first-round pick.

Sports

NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis To Mavs, Myles Turner & Buddy Hield To Lakers In Proposed Three-Team Blockbuster Involving Pacers

By JB Baruelo

Leaving Soon

Donovan Mitchell
Wikimedia | Dperfect

One of the motivations behind trading Mitchell, Bailey notes, is the star's free agency in 2025. Salt Lake Tribune writer Andy Larsen notes that Mitchell will likely leave Utah when he hits the open market.

"The overwhelming feeling among league insiders is that Mitchell is likely to sign outside of Utah at the first available opportunity in 2025," Larsen writes. The Salt Lake Tribune writer notes that Mitchell's desire to leave Utah could stem beyond the basketball court.

"There are sociopolitical issues in Utah, too. Mitchell has been outspoken about incidents of racism in Utah, especially when directed at kids. He spoke out against Utah's critical race theory resolution, which earned him derision from Utah Senate president Stuart Adams," Larsen notes.

NBA Rumors: Proposed Heat-Wizards Trade Features Damian Lillard Joining Forces With Jimmy Butler & Bam Adebayo In Miami

The Story Behind Mikaela Shiffrin's Olympic Comeback

Why The Hornets?

Charlotte Hornets
Shutterstock | 195447948

The Hornets are interested in Mitchell's services, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. They and the Miami Heat are among the most interested parties.

Bailey believes the move could improve the team in the short term but acknowledges that a long-term fit may be a bit harder to project. Despite that, the move could happen if the New York Knicks, potentially the favorites in the Mitchell sweepstakes, are busy haggling on price.

"If New York wants to haggle over total picks and the protections attached to those, could the Charlotte Hornets swoop in with four of their own to pair Mitchell with LaMelo Ball?" Bailey ponders.

An Uphill Battle

New York Knicks
Shutterstock | 576247

According to Larsen, the Knicks are likely the favorites for Mitchell. This is due to Mitchell's connection with the city of New York.

"Mitchell considers New York home. Mitchell has spent the majority of this offseason in New York this year. His skills trainer, Chris Brickley, operates out of a gym in the city. It makes sense that he'd be interested in living there full time," Larsen writes.

Larsen notes that Miami is another city Mitchell is interested in as well. Given this, the Hornets may be in for an uphill battle in acquiring the superstar if they don't pull the trigger on a move as soon as possible.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

Brad Pitt And Ella Purnell's 'Sweetbitter' May Be Your Next Addiction

Gisele Bundchen Crushes Lizzo's 'About Damn Time' Challenge

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.