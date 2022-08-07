Alexandra Daddario Brings Vintage Charm In Swimsuit

At 36 years of age, Alexandra Daddario has captivated plenty of hearts throughout her career due to her striking beauty, talent, and undeniable charm. Born and raised in New York, she began performing early on and was a student in Manhattan's Upper East Side at the acclaimed Professional Children's School.

It was there that she honed her talents and by the time she was a teen, she was claiming plum roles in various commercials and television shows. Her big break, however, was appearing in the Percy Jackosn series as Annabeth Chase.

She followed that up with an appearance in the movie version of Baywatch, and then starred alongside global powerhouse The Rock in San Andreas, attracting even more audiences worldwide.

Now, she can claim an Emmy nomination thanks to her work on The White Lotus, where she acts with a huge and talented ensemble cast. But as much as she keeps her private life to herself, there are still some things out there her fans may be interested to know!