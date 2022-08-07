Hailie Jade Looks Effortlessly Chic In Bikini

Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade, debuted her most recent professional endeavor on Instagram: a podcast called Just A Little Shady. However, when announcing her podcast on July 12 to her 2.8 million followers, she captioned;

just a little shady podcast is about to drop! 🎙 this project has been in the works for a while & i’m so excited for the first episode to be launching!!...

What should listeners expect from Just A Little Shady, then? The show will discuss her life and pop culture and "get a little shady," according to the podcast's official Instagram page. We can't help but fawn over this flashback photo of the 26-year-old in the tropics, although she has a lot on the go.

The 26-year-old influencer dazzled as she posed for the scorching Instagram photo while donning an animal print bikini top and black bottoms.

Hailie, holding a cocktail and taking a dip in the pool, peeked over her shoulder at the camera for the seductive photo from her dream vacation. She wore oversized designer sunglasses, pearl earrings, and a silver bracelet finishing off her carefree elegant style.

Summer Vibes

When Hailie wore a black two-piece for an exciting holiday, she looked lovely. She was photographed posing while sitting on a big rock next to a waterfall and extending her legs. The light glistened off the beautiful form of the blonde beauty as she let her hair flow freely. She could be seen moving through the water on the second and third slides.

For her travels, Hailie is always prepared in her bikini. Her admirers may expect to see more bikini images on her upcoming vacation.

Hailie Enjoys The Tropics

The daughter of Eminem was wearing a little black bikini underneath a see-through white crochet cover-up. She sported a matching set of high-waisted bottoms and an underwire bikini top.

She, however, is accessorized with a zebra print silk headscarf, sunglasses, and a pair of jelly white slip-on mules in addition to a skintight, long-sleeved white mini dress. With the remark "thinking I could really get used to this tropical aesthetic on my page," Hailie posted a picture of herself swinging near the beach.

Hailie's New Career Venture

Hailie Jade and her BFF Brittany Ednie recently began a podcast. The two had much to discuss on their first podcast, from their elementary school encounter to their subsequent inseparability and participation in Eminem's tours.

According to Hailie, this series aims to give listeners a chance to get to know her better by giving her a platform to express herself honestly. Hailie and Brittany will share in-depth opinions on current affairs, pop culture, and much more.

