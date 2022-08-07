Hailie Jade Looks Effortlessly Chic In Bikini

Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade, debuted her most recent professional endeavor on Instagram: a podcast called Just A Little Shady. However, when announcing her podcast on July 12 to her 2.8 million followers, she captioned;

just a little shady podcast is about to drop! 🎙 this project has been in the works for a while & i’m so excited for the first episode to be launching!!...

What should listeners expect from Just A Little Shady, then? The show will discuss her life and pop culture and "get a little shady," according to the podcast's official Instagram page. We can't help but fawn over this flashback photo of the 26-year-old in the tropics, although she has a lot on the go.

