Elizabeth Hurley Is A Certified Stunner In Plunging Dress

Elizabeth Hurley takes the floral print design, all while spreading a message of goodwill for kids worldwide. Hurley has always used her celebrity for just causes, so it was no surprise for her biggest fans that she has lent her support as a Global Ambassador for Smile Train.

The organization provides access to lifesaving surgery to assist children born with the ability to breathe, speak, or consume food because of an aperture. For the last 23 years, they have helped more than 1.5 million children around the world affected by the condition, and Liz Hurley’s ambassadorship is meant to bring awareness to the issue and transform lives.