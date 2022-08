Olivia Wilde first gained attention for her early television work, initially making a name for herself as Alex Kelly on the teen hit drama The O.C. then following up on the medical drama House as Dr. Remy Hadley. She joined that show in 2007 until it ended in 2012.

By then, she was close to a household name and has been busy ever since. These days, the 38-year-old is working more behind the scenes as a director and has already gained respect for her skills.