Lourdes Leon Glams It Up In Silver Minidress

Lourdes Leon is giving some serious Studio 54 vibes in a silver minidress serving up disco ball brilliance. The 25-year-old model and artist is the proud daughter of pop icon Madonna but is forging her lane in the industry and gaining some hard-earned respect along the way.

While she easily could have rested on her laurels and coasted off of her mother's success, she has made clear-cut plans for her future, and while most of them are under wraps, the more she reveals, the more impressive she is.

With more than 337,000 followers on her Instagram account, she's an inspiration to young women worldwide and has even made her mother proud with her artistic output. A rundown of all things Lola, for the uninitiated.