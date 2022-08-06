Hailee Steinfeld Poses With Pooch On The Beach In Swimsuit

The recent star of Marvel’s Hawkeye streaming show alongside Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld has been an impactful actress in Hollywood since nearly the beginning of her career, first gaining attention for the 2010 movie True Grit, which earned her an Academy Award nomination and immediately positioned her as a young actress to expect big things from.

Since that turn, she was definitely delivered, and the 25-year-old has built up an impressive resume that is only set to expand with more upcoming roles. With gorgeous looks and talent, there is no stopping Hailee!

