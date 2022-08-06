'I Never Liked Having Hair' - Doja Cat Debuts A New Look

The new look is being met with mixed reviews. One fan noted, "Society must investigate why there is a fixation with hair and the associated loss of both worth and sanity when she/they lose that attribute." Another fan commented that "all celebrities go through a humiliation phase."

A third fan commented, "She's suffering a mental collapse in front of the entire world. I know she's mentioned retiring, but you can't just walk away from a contract." She also noted that the rapper is probably "lashing out."

It is important to note that Doja Cat is not the only celebrity with a shaved head. Britney Spears shaved hers more than a decade ago during a public meltdown in 2017. Jada Pinkett-Smith has no hair due to a condition called alopecia. Demi Lovato has also rocked a bald head in the past.