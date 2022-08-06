Music star Doja Cat has debuted a new look. The rapper, who is known for having taken over the music world as of late with singles like "Kiss Me More" and "Say So" went to Instagram Live to share her makeover. What is the look? Check it out.
'I Never Liked Having Hair' - Doja Cat Debuts A New Look
The Latest
What Did Doja Cat Do?
Doja Cat went to Instagram Live to show off a shaved head and shaved eyebrows. Her reasons? She never "liked having hair."
What Did She Say About The Look?
According to Doja, she said there was a lot behind the new look. In her Instagram Live, she said: "My makeup artist just text me saying, 'Are you shaving your brows off? I'm driving the f**k over... I'm gonna do it. I just can't believe that it took me this long to be like, 'Shave your f**king head. I feel like I was never supposed to have hair anyway. I, like, don't like having hair. I never liked having hair. I cannot tell you one time, since the beginning of my life, that I've ever been like, 'This is cool.' I just do not like to have hair."
Does She Regret It?
In her words, she is "obsessed" with her new look. She added: "I would be working out, but I couldn't focus because I was more concerned about how I looked. Or how my hair was doing, and how to keep it adhered to my scalp." The star has changed her style much in the past, having worn ponytails, short blonde bangs, and long pink tresses.
Is She Being Criticized?
The new look is being met with mixed reviews. One fan noted, "Society must investigate why there is a fixation with hair and the associated loss of both worth and sanity when she/they lose that attribute." Another fan commented that "all celebrities go through a humiliation phase."
A third fan commented, "She's suffering a mental collapse in front of the entire world. I know she's mentioned retiring, but you can't just walk away from a contract." She also noted that the rapper is probably "lashing out."
It is important to note that Doja Cat is not the only celebrity with a shaved head. Britney Spears shaved hers more than a decade ago during a public meltdown in 2017. Jada Pinkett-Smith has no hair due to a condition called alopecia. Demi Lovato has also rocked a bald head in the past.