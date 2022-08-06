Hilary Duff, Ashley Tisdale, And Meghan Trainor Have A BFF Getaway

The group spent some time with other friends (makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan, entrepreneur Samii Ryan and food blogger Gaby Dalkin) at the Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa in Rancho Santa Fe, California. Hilary mentioned in her post that they were missing their friend Mandy Moore, who is currently pregnant with her second child.

It is also not the first time they have spent time together! Hilary previously hosted a Mommy and Me class for the ladies and their children in July. Ashley shared images from the playdate, which she also said served as her daughter's first music class. She wrote in one of her captions that her baby was already attempting to hit some high notes. Hilary posted a picture of all the children captioning the image, "all da babies."