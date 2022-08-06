Couple Arrested In 2010 Murder Of 19-Year-Old Man

His girlfriend, Shauna McKee, took over posting from his Facebook page following his murder. In one post, she wrote, "I miss you, Luis. So much! My life hasn't gone back to normal, at all since you left this earth. Over four months and no idea who has done this to you. Come on guys, we needa get the people that did this..!"

Clerici was an Argentine immigrant known for having a thick New Jersey accent in the heart of the midwest.

McKee vowed in 2010 that her partner's killers would be found one day. She posted updates on social media about missing her boyfriend and having faith that there would someday be justice.

"SO...... any one know anything about my boyfriend's murdered that wants to come clean?" McKee wrote to Facebook . "Just know, the truth will come out one day."

In another post, she wrote, "So everyone knows, they are getting closer to finding his killer... They just don't have enough evidence to charge him and don't want him to run, ya kno? well if you have any questions just ask! We will get this person/ these people and they will pay!"