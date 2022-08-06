Nicole Scherzinger In Bikini Quotes Coco Chanel

Nicole Scherzinger in strapless outfit rocks loose waves and red lipstick.
Shutterstock | 2914948

Entertainment
Alexandra Lozovschi

Nicole Scherzinger is making the most of her Austrian vacation. A new photo posted on Instagram on August 4 showed her sunbathing on a boat in a teeny bikini, with the Pussycat Dolls frontwoman sharing her life philosophy in the caption.

Scroll to see the pic—and don't forget to check out the 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become beach-ready too!

The Latest

Jessica Alba Demoes A Full-Body Workout

'I Never Liked Having Hair' - Doja Cat Debuts A New Look

Dean 'Candy Man' Corll: The Houston Mass Murders

NBA Rumors: Proposed 3 Team-Trade Sends Donovan Mitchell To NY, Russell Westbrook To Utah

MLB News: New Blue Jay Whit Merrifield Comments On Vaccination Status

Living Her Best Life

Nicole Scherzinger in plunging beige dress with a cinched waist and a flowy, ruffled skirt.
Shutterstock | 2914948

Soaking up the sun in picturesque Maria Wörth, Scherzinger put her dancer figure on display in a stringy black two-piece by Melissa Odabash. She wore low-rise bottoms tied on the hip, showing off her insanely toned tummy in a sideways pose with her legs parted.

She held both hands on her knees and offered a charming smile to the camera, although little could distract attention from her sculpted waist and toned body.

Her chic beachy look included square sunglasses with metallic-gold frames and a messy bun. Working on her tan on the turquoise water, she had a forest-strewn hellscape stretching in the backdrop.

See the photo below!

Entertainment

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

By Claudine Baugh

Some Chanel Wisdom

The X Factor judge had some wise words to share in the caption, entirely in tune with the awe-inspiring sights she's been immersed in during her dreamy Austrian trip. Quoting Coco Chanel, she wrote: "Always believe that something wonderful is about to happen."

Scherzinger's fans wasted no time showing their love for the post, which amassed over 44,700 likes in just 14 hours of going live on the platform. Her online admirers took to the comments in scores to praise the singer-songwriter, with one person dubbing her the "Queen of summer pics."

"It's the body ODY for me 🔥🔥🔥🔥," another user gushed about her phenomenal figure.

"Body is unreal like come ooonn," chimed in a third Instagrammed, while a fourth complimented her "adorable" smile.

More photos below!

Inside The Luxurious Life Of Power Couple Salma Hayek And François-Henri Pinault

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Making Waves

Scherzinger has been regaling fans with photos from her vacation all week. On Monday, she posted a carousel of snaps showing off her impressive wakeboarding skills. Clad in a blue bikini underneath her life jacket, she put her killer physique on display and got labeled the "real-life Moana" in the comments.

"It's a new week y'all. Let's ride them waves like we own 'em! 🏄🏻‍♀️," read her caption.

The 44-year-old followed up with some more footage from the water, coming up with a clever pun for her post: "To stay on course, sometimes you have to make waves."

Scroll for more photos!

When In Portugal...

Her trip to Austria comes hot on the heels of a couple's getaway to Portugal. As always, the 2010 Dancing with the Stars winner documented her travels on Instagram, delivering inspiring poses amid spectacular mountainous scenery.

Scantily clad in a turquoise string bikini, the Hawaiian beauty perched atop a wooden fence before slipping on a matching kaftan to join her fiance Thom Evans on a walk. "They say the Azores is the Hawaii of Europe…I felt right at home," she said.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

Brad Pitt And Ella Purnell's 'Sweetbitter' May Be Your Next Addiction

Gisele Bundchen Crushes Lizzo's 'About Damn Time' Challenge

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.