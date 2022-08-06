Nicole Scherzinger In Bikini Quotes Coco Chanel

The X Factor judge had some wise words to share in the caption, entirely in tune with the awe-inspiring sights she's been immersed in during her dreamy Austrian trip. Quoting Coco Chanel, she wrote: "Always believe that something wonderful is about to happen."
Scherzinger's fans wasted no time showing their love for the post, which amassed over 44,700 likes in just 14 hours of going live on the platform. Her online admirers took to the comments in scores to praise the singer-songwriter, with one person dubbing her the "Queen of summer pics."
"It's the body ODY for me 🔥🔥🔥🔥," another user gushed about her phenomenal figure.
"Body is unreal like come ooonn," chimed in a third Instagrammed, while a fourth complimented her "adorable" smile.
More photos below!