WWE News: Paul Heyman Says Roman Reigns Would Face WWE Legend For Title

The term "dream match" is often overused in wrestling today. There are matchups that you are greatly anticipating, and then there are your true dream matches.

WWE has one of the biggest potential dream matches in Roman Reigns vs. The Rock. Two stars at the top of the mountain during their generation of WWE. Two stars from the same bloodline. And two stars who refuse to take a back seat to anyone.

The match has yet to happen for a variety of reasons. Mainly, the WWE has had a hard time getting The Rock to commit to working a WrestleMania main event. The People's Champion is usually either working on a movie or doing something related to the XFL.

However, speculation is growing that the match may be closer to reality than we all think. And someone very close to the Undisputed Universal Champion indicates that Reigns is more than willing to have the match.