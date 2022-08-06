Kate Beckinsale In Bikini Enjoys Pool Day With Pet Cat

Kate looked incredible in a short clip of herself and Clive, which she shared on her Instagram page on Monday. The actress, who owns two beautiful cats, Willow and Clive, was joined by her Clive while relaxing on a lilo.

She showed off her toned abs and lithe body in a white and black strapless bikini while reclining on the red inflatable. She piled her hair into a bun, adding a pair of sunglasses.

The cat looked less than amused as he sat in his owner's lap as they floated on the lilo together in a swimming pool. "He's floating like a butterfly #chakademusandpliers," the Underworld star captioned the video.