Coach Erik Spoelstra and Pat Riley have made a living out handling misfits. They know how to set them straight, and that so-called 'Heat Culture' has proven successful even with the most hardnosed characters.

That's why Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report believes the Miami Heat could be in the mix for Kyrie and put together a trade offer that'd also please the Nets.

In this case, Brooklyn would land Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, and Max Strus, while the Heat would get Kyrie and Day'Ron Sharpe.