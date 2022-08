Westbrook fired his agent as he tried to convince him to stay in Los Angeles and drive his trade value up. If that's not proof of his desire to leave Southern California, then I don't know what is.

With that in mind, Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz proposed a deal to send the former MVP to the Charlotte Hornets.

In this hypothetical scenario, the Lakers would get Gordon Hayward and Mason Plumlee, while the Hornets would land Westbrook, Austin Reeves, a first-round pick in 2023, and a second-round pick in 2027.