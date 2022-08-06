Emily Ratajkowski Is Scorching In String Bikini

Emily Ratajkowski looks absolutely stunning in a red string bikini that writhes around her lithe body in all the right ways. Staring straight into the camera with a come hither stare, the look is quintessential Emily!

Switching up careers a bit and focusing on modeling when she was already working as an actress, Em Rata – as her fans call her – is now recognizable on both fronts.

Her career took off after she co-starred in one of the biggest songs of the year at the time with singer-songwriter Robin Thicke, ‘Blurred Lines’. In the steamy video, she nearly bares as she dances and flirts with the camera.

The international acclaim the video brought her and Thicke was undeniable, and she has only ascended since then. Now that she is a formidable elite model, there are still some interesting tidbits about the brunette the world would still be surprised to know!