MLB News: New Blue Jay Whit Merrifield Comments On Vaccination Status

The Toronto Blue Jays made an exciting move at the MLB trade deadline, acquiring Kansas City Royals utilityman Whit Merrifield in exchange for two prospects.

On the face of it, the move is fine. Merrifield is a two-time All-Star who provides decent production at the plate and speed on the base paths.

However, the move turned heads at the time because Merrifield was unvaccinated. Players who have not received their COVID-19 vaccinations are not allowed to enter Canada. He was one of 10 Royals players who didn't travel with the team to Toronto on July 13.

Now, Merrifield has made his Blue Jays debut in Toronto and clarified his vaccination status.