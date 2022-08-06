Animal Rights Activist Ryuji Chua Argues That Fish Have Feelings During His Appearance On 'The Daily Show With Trevor Noah'

Ryuji went on to talk about his previous mindset about fish. He explained that he thought the way most people do by assuming fish were one of the most stupid and unconscious animals. However, he explained that today there are thousands of pieces of evidence suggesting that fish feel, think and suffer like dogs, cats, and other animals.
"Yeah, so, you know, the thing is that growing up, I didn't think this. Right? I think, like many people, I grew up to think that fish were these stupid, unconscious animals who have a three-second memory and can't feel pain," he explained.
He continued, "But the thing is that today there is a mountain of evidence produced through years of research that suggests that fish feel, think and suffer like dogs, cats, and other animals."