Animal Rights Activist Ryuji Chua Argues That Fish Have Feelings During His Appearance On 'The Daily Show With Trevor Noah'

The interview began with the show's host, Trevor Noah, explaining what he loves about the online network in the world today. He said, "you can see so many interesting people, so many different points of view, and it's all because we are connected on social media."

Trevor also detailed that his guest was someone who has built quite a large following on social media by just being passionate about animals. He also added that the interview would leave people shocked to discover that fish can be conscious.

Trevor explained what people would exclaim in disbelief, "Wait, wait, Ryuji. You've gone too far. You are saying fish can be conscious?"

The audience laughed while Ryuji, who also laughed, responded, "Yeah, yeah."