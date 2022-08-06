Alexandra Daddario is not only known for her expressive acting skills but is also considered one of the sexiest women on earth. The actress does not hold back from serving gorgeous looks on social media. She posted a recent snap enjoying the sun on the Hawaiian horizon.
Alexandra Daddario In Swimsuit Basks In The Hawaiian Horizon
Basking In The Hawaiian Sun
The 36-year-old actress always looked irresistible in bikinis. She recently posted another bikini snap on Instagram while enjoying a vacation in Hawaii. The Baywatch star was clad in a colorful bikini, lying on the edge of a pool with one knee up and resting one arm in the pool. The two-piece bikini had touches of pink, purple, and royal blue, and she accessorized her look with sunglasses as she basked in the Hawaiian sun.
The background featured a tropical view with the ocean, palm trees, mountains, and a clear sky. The actress's skin radiated and glowed under the sun while she displayed her toned abs and legs.
Unmatchable Beauty In Swimsuit
The New York-born has been sending temperatures rising with her enviable beauty. The beach belle's beauty is unmatchable, and she always flaunts her bikini-perfect body on social media. The actress uploaded a snap looking breathtaking in a pink one-piece bikini. The bikini had cut-out details by the side and high cuts at the bottom.
The actress paired her bikini outfit with colorful bracelets on each wrist and parted her half-wet hair to the side. She looked away from the camera, giving a captivating pose on the beach. Fans drilled over her irresistible look and showered the comment with praises.
Vintage-Inspired New Orleans Wedding
Alexander and Andrew Form recently tied the knot in their vintage-inspired wedding. The White Lotus star told Vogue how they were inspired to do the wedding in New Orleans.
"We were originally going to get married in Italy because I wanted to drink Italian wine for three days straight, but when I got a job in New Orleans, I thought of Allie and Jake, and we switched it to New Orleans. It's a city full of music and life," she explained. The couple chose Preservation Hall because of its old and historic look.
Per Us Weekly, the actress dazzled in a dress that looked like a retro silk nightgown with flower inlets paired with a long lace veil. Form wore a cream pinstripe suit and had his two sons, Julian and Rowan (from his previous marriage to actress Jordana Brewster), serve as his groomsmen and ring bearers.
Alexander And Form's Relationship
The duo met at the airport during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the beginning of their relationship was kept private. They got engaged in 2021 during the summer but did not announce it till December.
Daddario explained they got engaged in August 2021 and agreed to get married in April 2021 after drinking too much. She explained how Form, 53, took her to the Four Seasons, "He went outside, and I followed him, and he turned around and proposed."