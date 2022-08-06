Alexandra Daddario In Swimsuit Basks In The Hawaiian Horizon

The 36-year-old actress always looked irresistible in bikinis. She recently posted another bikini snap on Instagram while enjoying a vacation in Hawaii. The Baywatch star was clad in a colorful bikini, lying on the edge of a pool with one knee up and resting one arm in the pool. The two-piece bikini had touches of pink, purple, and royal blue, and she accessorized her look with sunglasses as she basked in the Hawaiian sun.

The background featured a tropical view with the ocean, palm trees, mountains, and a clear sky. The actress's skin radiated and glowed under the sun while she displayed her toned abs and legs.