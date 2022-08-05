Police Say Orlando Father Killed Family Before Committing Suicide

The scene of the tragedy.
youtube | WESH2

News & Politics
Jessica Powers

Police say a father killed his wife and three children before taking his own life inside their Orlando home this week, stunning neighbors in the quiet, middle-class neighborhood.

The Latest

AEW News: Adam Cole, reDragon Shake Up Undisputed Elite In Return

Taylor Armstrong Makes Real Housewives History By Joining' RHOC'

Gisele Gushes Over Husband Tom Brady On His Birthday

NBA Rumors: Lakers Swap Russell Westbrook For Gordon Hayward In Proposed Trade

RHOA's Kandi Burruss Shares Concerns On Sheree Whitfield's Love Life

Donovan Michael Ramirez Killed His Wife And Three Children

The scene.
youtube | WESH2

Donovan Michael Ramirez, 45, killed his 39-year-old wife, Stephanie Renee Ramirez, as well as the couple's three children, Alyssa Berumen, 22, Sunny Ramirez, 11, and Shelby Rose Ramirez, 7, before dying by suicide, Orlando police said.

News & Politics

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

By Jessica Powers

A Medical Examiner Will Determine How The Family Died

The area where they lived.
youtube | WESH2

Investigators said a firearm was recovered Tuesday at the southeast Orlando home after officers were called to conduct a welfare check. Officers found the five bodies inside the residence, turning into a full-blown crime scene as other officers swarmed in.

A medical examiner will determine exactly how the family of five died.

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

Search Continues For Missing 8-Year-Old Harmony Montgomery

Neighbors Say The Family Just Recently Moved Into The House

The scene.
youtube | WESH2

Neighbors said that the crime scene was upsetting to responding officers, with at least one becoming sick and needing to step outside.

Neighbors said the family of five recently moved into the house from out of state and that the home had been unusually quiet for days. Usually, they would see family members coming and going.

"I think it's like a worst nightmare truly," Heather Collins said. "I don't even know what happened exactly. My heart goes out to the family. I can't even begin to wrap my mind around any of this, especially if there were family involved."

Neighbors Say The Family Seemed Normal And Friendly

The home where the family lived.
youtube | WESH2

Other neighbors said the family seemed completely normal, and there was nothing out of the ordinary about them.

Neighbor Justin Rossilini, who lives across the street from the family's two-story home, said the house had been quiet for several days until cops arrived.

"There was an officer who was looking through the car window and asked me if I'd seen them today. I said no, I haven't seen them for a few days, actually. Last time I saw them was five days ago when they were checking the mail," Rossilini said.

"I didn't hear anything; I wish I did. I definitely would have liked to have been that concerned neighbor that did something in this situation," Collins said.

It is unclear if the police had ever been called to the home before or if there was any history of domestic violence with the family. Police are continuing to investigate at this time as more details come in.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

Brad Pitt And Ella Purnell's 'Sweetbitter' May Be Your Next Addiction

Gisele Bundchen Crushes Lizzo's 'About Damn Time' Challenge

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.