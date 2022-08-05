Police Say Orlando Father Killed Family Before Committing Suicide

Other neighbors said the family seemed completely normal, and there was nothing out of the ordinary about them.

Neighbor Justin Rossilini, who lives across the street from the family's two-story home, said the house had been quiet for several days until cops arrived.

"There was an officer who was looking through the car window and asked me if I'd seen them today. I said no, I haven't seen them for a few days, actually. Last time I saw them was five days ago when they were checking the mail," Rossilini said.

"I didn't hear anything; I wish I did. I definitely would have liked to have been that concerned neighbor that did something in this situation," Collins said.

It is unclear if the police had ever been called to the home before or if there was any history of domestic violence with the family. Police are continuing to investigate at this time as more details come in.