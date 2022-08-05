Police say a father killed his wife and three children before taking his own life inside their Orlando home this week, stunning neighbors in the quiet, middle-class neighborhood.
Police Say Orlando Father Killed Family Before Committing Suicide
The Latest
Donovan Michael Ramirez Killed His Wife And Three Children
Donovan Michael Ramirez, 45, killed his 39-year-old wife, Stephanie Renee Ramirez, as well as the couple's three children, Alyssa Berumen, 22, Sunny Ramirez, 11, and Shelby Rose Ramirez, 7, before dying by suicide, Orlando police said.
A Medical Examiner Will Determine How The Family Died
Investigators said a firearm was recovered Tuesday at the southeast Orlando home after officers were called to conduct a welfare check. Officers found the five bodies inside the residence, turning into a full-blown crime scene as other officers swarmed in.
A medical examiner will determine exactly how the family of five died.
Neighbors Say The Family Just Recently Moved Into The House
Neighbors said that the crime scene was upsetting to responding officers, with at least one becoming sick and needing to step outside.
Neighbors said the family of five recently moved into the house from out of state and that the home had been unusually quiet for days. Usually, they would see family members coming and going.
"I think it's like a worst nightmare truly," Heather Collins said. "I don't even know what happened exactly. My heart goes out to the family. I can't even begin to wrap my mind around any of this, especially if there were family involved."
Neighbors Say The Family Seemed Normal And Friendly
Other neighbors said the family seemed completely normal, and there was nothing out of the ordinary about them.
Neighbor Justin Rossilini, who lives across the street from the family's two-story home, said the house had been quiet for several days until cops arrived.
"There was an officer who was looking through the car window and asked me if I'd seen them today. I said no, I haven't seen them for a few days, actually. Last time I saw them was five days ago when they were checking the mail," Rossilini said.
"I didn't hear anything; I wish I did. I definitely would have liked to have been that concerned neighbor that did something in this situation," Collins said.
It is unclear if the police had ever been called to the home before or if there was any history of domestic violence with the family. Police are continuing to investigate at this time as more details come in.