Former Teacher Sentenced To Two Months In Jail For Sexually Abusing Student

When contacted about the allegations, the former student told police that Bodine had gone through a divorce and started talking to him through an online video game. The two started texting and exchanging explicit images and videos.

The two started having sex in 2018, soon after the victim's 13th birthday. The boy said the abuse happened for several years and they had sex in Bodine's classroom and her car several times.

The boy was able to provide police with evidence of the abuse, including the many text messages and photographs he and Bodine exchanged while the abuse took place.