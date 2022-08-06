Simone Biles Glams Up The Season In Minidress

As the winningest female gymnast in the history of the sport, Simone Biles could spout off a laundry list of accomplishments as an elite athlete: 30 World and Olympic medals. At the Olympic Games in 2016, Biles made history again, becoming the first female gymnast from the United States to capture four gold medals in one Olympic Games.

Now, at 25, she has transitioned to other endeavors but still carries the heart and soul of American gymnastics on her shoulders. Now, her fans on Instagram, which number 6.8 million followers, can follow her there for the latest news in her hectic life!