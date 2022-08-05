AEW News: CM Punk Comments On Crowd Connection

In professional wrestling, there are two types of wrestlers. You have your heels, the villains of the show. Their goal is to make you as a fan hate them and to make you cheer for the guy they're fighting.

On the other hand, you have the baby faces or faces for short. These are the heroes of the story, who the fans are supposed to get behind and cheer loudly for.

It isn't an exact science, and sometimes the crowd feels differently than the storyline. The story of a feud may depict Wrestler A as the heel, but the crowd may like him enough to cheer him anyway. Or, maybe they don't connect with Wrestler B, so they cheer for Wrestler A in defiance.

One wrestler who has no issue connecting with a crowd is AEW World Champion CM Punk. He recently spoke to Screen Rant about his connection with the crowd and his preference between working face or heel.