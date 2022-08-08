Former 'RHONY' Best Friends Dorinda Medley And Carole Radziwill Reunite In New York

The Bravolebrities got together again in honor of a mutual friend's birthday. Dorinda took to her Instagram page to share a picture of the happy moment with her fans. In addition to a picture of a group of ten people having dinner, she also posted a video of them cheering and grinning.

"And Just Like That' Old New York is back in town Simply ♥️ #happybirthday #oldfriends #jonathanmorr," Dorinda captioned her post.

From the caption, the 57-year-old acknowledged that she was with her old-time buddies. It must have been a good feeling for her.

Some of Dorinda's fans wished the birthday celebrant a happy birthday. However, most of those who commented were delighted to see Dorinda and Carole back together. They also praised them for still having their friendship bond.

"So happy to see you and Carole together. Love your bond always!" wrote one fan alongside a love emoji.

"Love the long standing friendship you have with Carole," said another fan.

"You and Carole need to be back on RH for sure!" added a third fan.