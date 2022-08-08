Former 'RHONY' Best Friends Dorinda Medley And Carole Radziwill Reunite In New York

Dorinda lives in New York City and her renowned Bluestone Manor estate in the Berkshires. After a recent relocation to the city, one would have thought she would move to a new home. However, that is not the case. Dorinda still maintains her old apartment building, though she is in a different unit.
"I'm back, New York City! I can't believe I found my new apartment in my old building," the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club star told the Daily Mail last week.
The "Make It Nice" Author reportedly spent $1.25 million for her 760 square foot, one bedroom, one bathroom apartment on the Upper East Side.
Dorinda, who starred in RHUGT Season 2, recently sold the original two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence prominently shown on RHONY for under $2.5 million.
On the other hand, Carole is reportedly still residing in her Soho duplex. The "Widow's Guide to Sex and Dating" author, who has long expressed her dislike for Bravo, remodeled her house in 2017, though it still retains the infamously tense-inducing staircase.