Kelly Ripa Copes With Empty Nester Syndrome With Throwback Family Photos

In a 2021 episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan , the mom of three opened up about life with the kids no longer around after her youngest went off to college that fall. Reminiscing on a time when the kids were little, Kelly said she would give them goodnight kisses and, upon exiting the room, would return saying, "One more! One more!"

"They would squeal and scream, and it was always exciting." But, as they got older, that special ritual slowly faded away: "And then they got to be, like, 15, 16," she continued, "[and] they're like, 'It's weird!'"