RHOA's Kandi Burruss Shares Concerns On Sheree Whitfield's Love Life

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star had an embarrassing downfall in her last relationship with Tyrone Gilliams, which aired on the show. After this, many fans and castmates were hoping she would find a good man. Sheree later revealed her new relationship with Martell Holt who is also a reality TV star starring in Love & Marriage: Huntsville in 2018.

Some of the RHOA castmates do not think it was a good move and Kandi shared her fears, "I don't want her to be in a situation where it feels like she's being used for publicity".

Per Reality Tea, the RHOA star talked about a friend who went on a date with Martell "earlier this year". Kandi revealed her friend was like, "We're going to have some boy taking our pictures and videos so they can post it." Although no blog carried the story, Kandi is concerned that the situation with Sheree, 52, and Martell, 40, seems similar to that of her friend and was just "weird."