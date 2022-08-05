Taylor Armstrong Makes Real Housewives History By Joining' RHOC'

Joining RHOC for season 17, Taylor, who first appeared in RHOBH from season one to three, would make history by being the first Housewife to move from one franchise to another.

On August 1, Bravo confirmed that the RHOBH alum would be joining the Real Housewives of Orange County, a week after the network confirmed the return of a former Orange County housewife, Tamra Judge, for season 17.

Taylor and Tamra both starred in the just concluded The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club. Taylor made her RHOBH debut in 2010 as an original cast member and stayed for three seasons.