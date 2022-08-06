Jessica Alba Demoes A Full-Body Workout

Jessica Alba offers some fitness inspiration for her 19.8 million fans on Instagram.

The 41-year-old actress and lifestyle mogul uploaded a video on July 19 that shows her crushing a full-body workout with her personal trainer, Ramona Braganza.

She captioned it, "sharing some #mondaymotivation 💪🏽🏋🏽‍♀️ i've been working with my girl @ramonabraganza to try and get back on my ish - it ain't easy, but we're doing it! if you're game, try out the below & lmk what you think 😜"

We're absolutely game! Scroll for the routine.