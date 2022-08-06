Serena Williams' Intense Fitness Regimen

Although she is an accomplished athlete, the tennis star first thinks about how she is feeling.

She told Vogue about her fitness regimen: "My at-home fitness routine right now is just a lot of cardio. I do HIIT workouts (high-intensity interval training), a little stretching, a little strength training, but mostly cardio training.

I do the cardio exercises on Tonal, which is really helpful for me just to get my body back and used to calisthenics. I don't necessarily want a trainer in my room or in the gym with me, so just having the Tonal trainers is a relief. It's just something different from what I've been doing for the past 20-plus years, and it's refreshing. But I definitely listen to my body.

My favorite type of cardio is running, but my body has to be fit to be able to run, or else my knees will hurt. After playing tennis for so many years, you just wear and tear down your knees, so the elliptical has been growing on me, too. I’m basically trying to do cardio every single day–even if it's, like walking a few miles, it still counts.

I had a tough last week, so this week has been a little bit lighter–I took two days off. Next week, I'll be back to seven."