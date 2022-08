Rookies Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Samori Toure have reportedly 'looked the part' in OTAs and training camp. But they're still rookies.

Also, can they count on Randall Cobb and Sammy Watkins to stay healthy at this point in their careers? Can Allen Lazard step up and be a legit WR1? Those are legit concerns they need to address.

So, with that in mind, the Packers should look to trade for Tyler Lockett if they struggle to establish the passing game early in the season.