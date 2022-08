The Kansas City Chiefs endured a tough loss with Tyreek Hill being traded to the Miami Dolphins. Bringing in Marquez Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster may not be enough to take the heat off Travis Kelce, and their offense is at risk of being one-dimensional.

That's why the Chiefs should look to add more depth to the running back position. They need to find more balance in the offense instead of hoping Patrick Mahomes will make something out of nothing on every play.