The 2016 NBA Finals will go down as one of the greatest, if not the greatest, of all time.

It was the first time a team came back from a 3-1 deficit, cementing LeBron James as one of the best players to ever do it. Moreover, it helped him fulfill his promise of delivering a ring to the city of Cleveland, all while beating the 73-win Golden State Warriors.

It doesn't get any better than that.