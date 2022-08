Randle threw a couple of tantrums on the sidelines. He got into it with an assistant coach, flipped the Knicks, and some around the front office showed concerns about his character going forward.

The Knicks want to revamp the roster in the offseason and make another postseason push, and they have doubts about Randle's status as a franchise player. That's why Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes predicts he could be on the move.

With that in mind, Hughes points out the Charlotte Hornets as a potential destination. In this scenario, they could get him alongside a future first-round pick in return for Gordon Hayward.