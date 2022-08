A photo of her in a bikini popped up on Instagram and showed that she knows the true way to get in those coveted rest and relaxation moments. Looking fit and fine, Brie knows that it’s her time! Her caption reads: "What am I dancing to? Wrong answers only."

And what else is up with Brie that fans may want to know? A rundown!

There are so many actresses in the industry that Brie counts as ones that inspired her to get into the profession, but above all others, she counts Toni Collette as her biggest hero, to the point that she idolizes her and once was devastated not to snag a role next to the esteemed actress. But the best things come to those who wait and later on, Brie was cast in The United States of Tara alongside her playing her daughter. Karma has a way of always working things out!