Kate Upton Is All Legs In A Minidress To Celebrate Justin Verlander

Model Kate Upton and her husband Justin Verlander are one of the most famous celebrity couples. The adorable couple has known each other for over nine years and married for nearly five years.

While Kate is a supermodel, Justin is an MLB superstar and the Houston Astros' go-to ace.

Kate and Justin are experts in their fields and always hit new milestones. However, nothing is more important to them than their adorable three-year-old daughter, Genevieve.

The couple enjoys sweet moments with their daughter, which sometimes make it to social media. Last month, Kate took to her Instagram page to share a photo of her and Justin as they graced The Major League Baseball All-Star Game red carpet with the cute Genevieve.

Check out the lovely family snap and more of their sweet moments below.