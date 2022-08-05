Kate Upton Is All Legs In A Minidress To Celebrate Justin Verlander

Supermodel Kate Upton
Model Kate Upton and her husband Justin Verlander are one of the most famous celebrity couples. The adorable couple has known each other for over nine years and married for nearly five years.

While Kate is a supermodel, Justin is an MLB superstar and the Houston Astros' go-to ace.

Kate and Justin are experts in their fields and always hit new milestones. However, nothing is more important to them than their adorable three-year-old daughter, Genevieve.

The couple enjoys sweet moments with their daughter, which sometimes make it to social media. Last month, Kate took to her Instagram page to share a photo of her and Justin as they graced The Major League Baseball All-Star Game red carpet with the cute Genevieve.

Check out the lovely family snap and more of their sweet moments below.

Genevieve Steals The Show With Mommy And Daddy 

For the event at L.A, the super gorgeous couple posed for some photos holding hands with Genevieve, who took center stage between her Mommy and Daddy.

The cute little girl donned a sparkling yellow dress for the event. She paired the dress with silver sandals and pearl jewelry while grinning broadly for the cameras.

Her 30-year-old famous mother chose a white one-shoulder minidress with a waist tie. She also wore silver sandals but with stiletto heels.

Gushing Over Justin 

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander dazzle on the red carpet
Justin chose a glittering gold suit to match his daughter's outfit and picked a basic white T-shirt and sparkling white sneakers to match his wife's dress.

In the post's caption, Kate gushed over how great it was to have her family there to support Justin at his ninth All-Star game. 

"Can I just take a moment and brag about my husband? Justin had TJ surgery and had to step away from playing for almost two years. He has put in so much work to be where he is today. He is continuing to break records and hit new milestones in his career. It was so fun having the family together to support Justin at his 9th All-Star. I am so proud of you @justinverlander!" she wrote. 

Picture Perfect

This won't be the first time Kate has shared beautiful memories with her husband and pretty daughter. On February 20, The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model shared a sweet photo of her, Justin, and Genevieve. In the picture taken at the beach, the pair posed, holding each other with Genevieve on Kate's arm. Kate made the post in honor of Justin's birthday.

Every Day Feels Like Valentine's Day

On Valentine's day, Kate gushed over Genevieve and Justin as she shared a photo of them together. The black and white photograph Kate shared showed her and Justin laughing cheerfully. It seemed the pair were laughing at what Genevieve had done as they were both looking at her.

Kate captioned the photo, "Every Day feels like Valentine's Day with the constant love I get from these two…"

Considering the challenges Kate and Justin have faced in their relationship, it is lovely to see them enjoying sweet moments with their precious daughter. Hopefully, the cute family will experience more beautiful memories.

