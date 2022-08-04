Bikini-Clad Lindsey Vonn Shows Off Her Surfing Skills

Vonn shows no intentions of stopping and has even made it clear on Instagram last spring that she's "finally my authentic self 100% of the time." Dropping a carousel of photos from a trip to Miami Beach, she broke out into dance on a boat and sent feel-good vibes all over her feed.

"Smiling because I’m finally my authentic self 100% of the time," said Vonn, who looked super fit in a bandeau snakeskin-print bikini from Aussie swimwear brand Nookie. She paired it with a sheer cover-up by Devon Windsor and wore dark butterfly sunnies.

The athlete noted in her caption that she was "happy to be surrounded by people who love me for who I am."

"Getting to this point has taken a long time but I’m here and I’m not going anywhere! #beyou #goofball," she concluded.