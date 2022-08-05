AEW News: Adam Cole, reDragon Shake Up Undisputed Elite In Return

Adam Cole debuted in All Elite Wrestling in September at All Out 2021. He debuted after the main event, which saw Kenny Omega retain the AEW World Championship over then-Impact Wrestling World Champion Christian Cage.

Cole joined The Elite, a faction led by Omega, who is real-life friends with the Panama City Playboy. The former NXT champion was thrust into a prominent role in the faction when Omega took time off following Full Gear 2021.

Since then, Cole has wholly reshaped the group. He even changed the name of the group. While The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) remained, Cole added Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly to the group. And, much to the chagrin of the Bucks, he brought "Switchblade" Jay White to AEW.

Cole has been out of action since Forbidden Door, but on Wednesday night, he returned with his Undisputed Elite brethren by his side. By the time his segment was over, the faction was changed forever.