She was in for a tasty treat as she hopped on the couch at snack time -- and so were her fans! The sight of Carmella in a bikini is enough to whet anyone's appetite and that's exactly what the WWE star delivered when she rocked her Calvin Kleins while eating a burger on Instagram. Set up with some delicious Wendy's, she had her audience drooling in no time.
Carmella In Bikini Gets Her Snack On
The Latest
Mouth-Watering
Never has a chicken burger looked so appealing. Carmella definitely seemed to enjoy her snack and shared three photos that gave viewers a good idea of the ingredients. Perched atop a comfy cushion, she was on her knees sitting on her heels while taking a hungry bite out of the burger. A Wendy's wrapper by her side drew attention to her curvy hip, exposed by high-cut bikini bottoms with slightly ruffled trim.
Her toned abs were on display between the mid-rise
Wifey Mode
As fans gushed over her fit figure in the comments, Carmella only had one person on her mind: her then-fiancé, retired wrestler, and WWE commentator Corey Graves. Making her caption all about the 38-year-old athlete, she wrote: "Me: let’s get Wendy’s / @wwegraves: ok, as long as you eat it in your underwear."
In a classic case of foretelling, she then added: "What can I say, I’m gonna make a great wife."
Turns out, she was right on the money. The pair just tied the knot a couple of months ago and they couldn't be happier or more in love with each other.
A Tasty Dish
Her wedding day was definitely "the best day of my life" -- Carmella has said as much on Instagram when posting her exquisite bridal dress -- but another day she's very fond of is National Pizza Day. Celebrating it with a throwback last year, the American superstar wrestler, whose real name is Leah Van Dale, was back in her Calvin Kleins while having some pizza in a hotel room. Her tight abs and sculpted curves immediately caught fans' attention, as did her black hair color.
"Missing my dark hair!!" said the 34-year-old. "Blonde or brunette???? What do we think!?"
Staying Hydrated
She's certainly eating right but Carmella also pays attention to proper hydration. In a photo shared a while back she left fans thirsty for more than one reason, posing in her undies with a glass of white from her own wine brand, Capa Cagna.
Clad in all-black, she was braless under a front-tie crop top with a revealing Carmen neckline. On her lower half, she wore low-waist briefs with lacy details that matched her top. "Home is where you drink wine without a bra on," she posited in the caption.