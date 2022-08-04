MLB News: Chaim Bloom Reflects On Red Sox Deadline Activity

Boston Red Sox
Sports
Tristin McKinstry

The Boston Red Sox were in an interesting position leading up to the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline. They weren't the worst team in the league record-wise but were playing like the worst team in baseball as deadline day arrived.

They entered Tuesday sitting at .500, but in last place in the American League East. Despite their position, the team decided against completely blowing it up. However, they didn't exactly instill an abundance of confidence, either.

With the dust settled, Red Sox executive Chaim Bloom has reflected on the team's activity.

Their Moves

The Red Sox got some of their deadline business out of the way on Monday. They traded catcher Christian Vasquez to the Houston Astros, and they replaced him with former Chicago White Sox catcher Reese McGuire.

The team also acquired outfielder Tommy Pham from the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night. The team's most eye-catching trade came on Tuesday.

Boston acquired first baseman Eric Hosmer, two prospects, and cash considerations from the San Diego Padres in exchange for former first-round pick Jay Groome.

Making A Run

Bloom spoke with reporters Tuesday night, where he mentioned that he accomplished much of what he sought to do. And he believes this team has a run in them, despite their recent struggles.

“I think there’s a lot of different things we were trying to accomplish. We wanted to give this group a chance at the postseason,” said Bloom. “I do think they have that chance. People who felt this group was good enough to make a run at it a few days ago, in my opinion, should still feel that way. This group looks a little different, but I don’t think it’s any less talented.”

Hosmer's Impact

Bloom spoke about the addition of Hosmer, a former World Series champion who is known around the league for his leadership. The Red Sox executive believes the 32-year-old fills one of the team's biggest holes.

“We have struggled to find stability at the first base position this year and we think Eric will provide that,” said Bloom. “I think he’s going to be helpful between the lines and in the clubhouse and we’re excited to get him here. I think he’s going to really enjoy our environment. I think he’s going to love Fenway Park and hopefully he can help us make a push.”

"It Happened Fairly Quickly"

Technically speaking, Hosmer was traded twice on Tuesday. The former World Series champion was originally sent to the Washington Nationals as part of the Juan Soto blockbuster.

However, the Nationals were on Hosmer's no-trade list. And the veteran first baseman decided against a move to the nation's capital. The Red Sox weren't on Hosmer's list, meaning he had no say in a move to Boston.

Regardless of whether Hosmer did have a say, Bloom is glad to have him on his team and not someone else's.

“I always feel for players when these things play out in real time in the rumor mill,” said Bloom. “I don’t think it’s really fair to them but it is the nature of our world today and I think the whole world got to see that play out. And the specific opportunity that led to us getting Eric really happened fairly quickly today.”

