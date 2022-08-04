MLB News: Chaim Bloom Reflects On Red Sox Deadline Activity

The Boston Red Sox were in an interesting position leading up to the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline. They weren't the worst team in the league record-wise but were playing like the worst team in baseball as deadline day arrived.

They entered Tuesday sitting at .500, but in last place in the American League East. Despite their position, the team decided against completely blowing it up. However, they didn't exactly instill an abundance of confidence, either.

With the dust settled, Red Sox executive Chaim Bloom has reflected on the team's activity.