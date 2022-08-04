How Brooke Burke Keeps Her Fit Figure At 50

Closeup of Brooke Burke with side-swept ponytail
Shutterstock | 673594

Health & Lifestyle
Fatima Araos

If there’s one person who can truly say “Been there, done that” when it comes to fitness and diet regimens, that would be Brooke Burke. The 50-year-old TV personality and workout expert has probably tried it all in the past 30 years, so she knows better than most what works and what doesn’t.

While the regimen that works for her may not necessarily work for the rest of us, it would still be interesting to know her experience. She sat down with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to talk about that, and here’s what we learned.

The Latest

Paris Hilton Sizzles In Bejeweled Swimsuit

Toronto Blue Jays At Minnesota Twins [August 4] - MLB Picks And Predictions

'I’m Like A Dad First': Ryan Gosling Talks About Being A Father

Vanessa Hudgens Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Sequin Dress

Megan Fox Shares Steamy Photos With Kourtney Kardashian

Evolving Fitness Routine

Having spent the past three decades perfecting her regimen, Burke’s workouts have constantly evolved depending on her needs. She said, “My fitness routine has completely changed with age. I love digital fitness because it cuts out my travel time and financial commitment to unique classes. I can work out at home doing compound moves, utilizing equipment I already have around my house, and target/tone in less time than ever.”

Health & Lifestyle

Hailee Steinfeld Clocks 3 Million Views In Bikini

By Rebecca Cukier

Brooke Burke Body App

For the Dancing with the Stars alum, exercise isn’t just about physical strength but also about mental health. She continued, “In addition, I practice yoga for the mindful component of fitness. I have also learned how to train the female body and focus on all the issues to work harder as we age. The Brooke Burke Body app offers specific workouts to target, tone and sculpt the female body, right in your own home.”

Brooke Burke Body is the app she created to help users of any age stay fit even without setting foot in a gym.

Anna Kendrick Stuns In See-Through Corset Dress

Aly Raisman In Bikini Celebrates Self-Love

Intermittent Fasting

As for her eating regimen, it has evolved over the years as well.

“Everything changes with age, and so has my diet,” she said. “I’ve been intermittent fasting for the last three years, and it is the easiest nutritional plan I have ever committed to. I eat in an eight-hour window, enjoying good fats and delicious food.”

Her Go-To Meals

During those eight hours that she allows herself to eat, Burke opts for healthy ingredients.

“I like to follow a Mediterranean-inspired diet with lean meats, fish and lots of vegetables. My daily diet is rich in olive oil, avocados, olives, macadamia nuts and a morning smoothie packed with good fat and collagen proteins.”

And she’s a believer in supplements, too. Her go-to is Tru Niagen Immune, which is packed with vitamin C, vitamin D, and zinc as well as NAD+ that supports aging cells. “Adding this to my daily routine allows my body to counterbalance immune stress and feel my best at all times,” she explained.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Catches A Fish

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Drops It Low

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Bares Defined Abs

Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Poses Underwater

Priyanka Chopra In Swimsuit Enjoys Dream Vacation

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.