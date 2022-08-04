How Brooke Burke Keeps Her Fit Figure At 50

If there’s one person who can truly say “Been there, done that” when it comes to fitness and diet regimens, that would be Brooke Burke. The 50-year-old TV personality and workout expert has probably tried it all in the past 30 years, so she knows better than most what works and what doesn’t.

While the regimen that works for her may not necessarily work for the rest of us, it would still be interesting to know her experience. She sat down with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to talk about that, and here’s what we learned.