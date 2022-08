Ian Happ and Willson Contreras said goodbye to the Chicago Cubs a week ago. Both players were expected to be moved at the MLB trade deadline days later.

However, that didn't happen. The clock struck 6 PM on the east coast on August 2nd, and both players remained on the Chicago Cubs.

It has been a whirlwind for Happ and Contreras, and both players have commented on their status with the team.