Not every one of us has control of their flirt game, but even if you don't, we got your back!

There are many ways to flirt with someone you like, and for now, we will give you some examples of the art of flirting by asking questions; flirty ones, of course.

Cosmopolitan suggests this technique as one of the many ways to flirt. They also give an example of subtle flirting by asking your date/the person you like a question that its answer will reveal how much they like you.