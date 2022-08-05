'So Much Toxicity There': 'RHOP' Alum Monique Samuels On Rejecting 'RHUGHT' Offer

Page Six reports that the reality star did not state the exact season she was allegedly asked to star in but stated that she rejected the offer because she had "no desire" to return to the Bravo show. She further explained, "I don't feel like I could be the same Monique that people were accustomed to seeing anymore when it came to that particular franchise and that particular network because there was so much toxicity there."

She stated that "It just wasn't what I wanted to do." Monique stated that she had not watched any of the Girls Trip shows but it did not matter because she "had no desire to go back to that network." The first and third seasons of the show featured "Housewives" from different franchises while the second season featured "Ex-Wives."